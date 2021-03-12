Prospective students learn about campus through virtual programming

Due to COVID-19, prospective students are unable to visit campus themselves to get an idea of the school and campus life. Nonetheless, Northwestern ambassador programs created virtual programming to connect the potential students with campus. Closed captions available.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @aggyjlee

Related Stories:

— Tour guides work virtually, pushing boundaries for admissions

— Schapiro talks fall quarter, admissions and #StopAdani in ‘Conversations with the President’

Comments