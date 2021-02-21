Northwestern temporarily halts Color COVID-19 testing, students must test twice a week

The Donald P. Jacobs Center, which has been the main hub for COVID-19 testing since the start of the academic year. The temporary new testing protocol will take place in the same location.

Northwestern is temporarily halting the COVID-19 testing system operated through Color laboratories and switching to a partnership with Abbott in response to weather-related shipping delays, according to a Sunday email from the University.

Over the past week, delays have caused many students’ tests to expire, rendering them invalid.

Until shipping services resume at a normal pace, students will test with Abbott’s BinaxNOW rapid antigen test and NAVICA app.

While the BinaxNOW test has received an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration from use on symptomatic individuals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has called its ability to identify the virus in asymptomatic individuals “not well characterized” and has a lower sensitivity (35.8%) compared with polymerase chain reaction testing (64.2%), the type used by Color.

While partnering with Abbott, students are required to test at least twice per week with each test separated by at least one day, the email said. Students may opt to test more than twice per week.

The logistics of Abbott testing remain the same. The Donald P. Jacobs Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for self-administered nasal swab testing. Unlike with Color testing, students do not need to make an appointment.

Students should look out for an email invitation to Abbott’s NAVICA results app, follow email instructions for setting up an account and arrive at the testing center with the app downloaded as well as their Wildcard and NetID.

Results will be available within 30 minutes of leaving the testing center and testing should take no longer than 15 minutes, the email said.

