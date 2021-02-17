Black House on track to reopen in fall after COVID-19 delays

Renovations to the Black House are on track to be completed in spring, prior to Northwestern commencement, The Black House Renovation Project announced Feb. 5. The reopening of the Black House is scheduled for fall 2021.

GMA Construction Group is continuing to work on the roof, walls, HVAC system, electrical wiring and installation of drywall, according to the release.

The project was originally scheduled to be completed in fall 2020, but state COVID-19 restrictions put construction on hold from April through June. According to Executive Director of Campus Inclusion and Community Lesley-Ann Brown-Henderson, who also serves as the co-chair of the Black House Renovation Steering Committee, the pandemic also caused the lead times from various suppliers to increase.

Construction on the renovation first began in August 2020. Despite these delays, the release said the project is “nearing completion.”

“I’m excited for people to be able to have a space that feels like their own, while also understanding the history and the importance of the space not only to the Black community at Northwestern but to who we are as Northwestern — the history of our community,” Brown-Henderson said to The Daily.

