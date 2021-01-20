Days after city’s 100th COVID-19 death, city holds light ceremony

Gallery | 6 Photos Kelsey Carroll/The Daily Northwestern Two passersby watch the light truck in silence at its stop at Dawes Park. The truck made its way to each of the nine wards, with Dawes Park being its fifth stop of the evening.

Just a few days after Evanston’s 100th resident died of COVID-19, the city invited residents to observe a moment of silence Tuesday evening as it held a light beam display that traveled through each ward.

Evanston’s ceremony coordinated with the lighting of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C. Tuesday that honored the more than 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 to date. It came the evening before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Throughout the evening, a light truck traveled between parks in all nine wards, stopping for 20 minutes in each ward to shine beams into the night sky. Masked residents congregated at a safe distance to watch the display.

