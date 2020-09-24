Remembering Joe Ruklick’s Legacy

From layups to ledes, alum Joe Ruklick’s mark on the Northwestern community extends beyond basketball. This video recaps his accomplishments both on the court and in the newsroom.

Joe Ruklick

1959 Daily Newspaper: NU enrolls prep star

From 1956-1959, Ruklick played on Northwestern’s basketball team.

Game clip: 12/7/1957

During his time at NU, Ruklick broke 16 school records.

Ruklick was also an All-American his senior year.

Off the court, Ruklick wrote for The Daily and was a member of Deru.

1959: Ruklick is drafted by the Philadelphia Warriors.

On March 2, 1962, Ruklick assisted Wilt Chamberlain on the final points of his famous 100-point game against the New York Knicks. That night would cement Ruklick in NBA history.

In 1984, Ruklick was inducted into Northwestern’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

1988: At age 50, Ruklick returned to Northwestern to pursue a graduate degree in journalism. After graduating, Ruklick joined the Chicago Defender as a beat reporter in 1999. His bylines can be found in the Chicago Tribune and The Voice among other publications.

Joe Ruklick: 1938-2020

