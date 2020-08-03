Football: Northwestern pauses workouts after positive COVID-19 test result

Football

Northwestern football has paused its preseason workouts after a positive COVID-19 test result, the athletic department announced in a statement Monday.

“Northwestern football has paused workouts, out of an abundance of caution, following a positive COVID-19 test result,” the statement said. “During this time medical staff will implement the University’s rigorous contact tracing and quarantine protocols to protect the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff.”

The team was told on Sunday that workouts will be halted and will not resume until Wednesday at the earliest. NU is the sixth Big Ten program to pause its preseason workouts at some point this summer, following Indiana, Ohio State, Rutgers, Maryland and Michigan State.

Limited voluntary team workouts began in Evanston on June 22 for the football team, as well as the men’s and women’s basketball teams. Team workouts, involving weight training, conditioning and film review, began on July 13, followed by walkthroughs and team meetings on July 24, in accordance with a four-phase preseason plan approved by the NCAA Division I Council in June.

According to the plan, training camp was slated to open Aug. 7.

All NU athletes received a full physical, including COVID-19 testing, upon arrival in Evanston, according to a June 11 athletic department release.

Prior to Monday’s announcement, NU had yet to confirm any positive results among returning student-athletes or release any testing statistics since voluntary workouts commenced in June.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @ellabrockway

Related Stories:

— Football: Fitzgerald reacts to conference-only fall schedule

— Football: 2020 Northwestern-Wisconsin game moved from Wrigley Field to Evanston

Comments