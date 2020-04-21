Blotter: Shots fired, graffiti

An Evanston resident reported sounds of shots fired Monday at 6:35 p.m. on the 1300 block of McDaniel Avenue, Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said.

EPD officers spoke to the resident, who speculated that the sound came from west of the canal. The area was checked and no evidence of gunfire was found.

Graffiti

Graffiti was found yesterday at 7:15 a.m. on a CTA viaduct. Henry said the words “love” and “we got this” were painted in various colors.

Email: emmayarger2023@u.northwestern.edu

Twitter: @emmayarger

