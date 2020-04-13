Blotter: Coats stolen from car on Mulford Street, allergy medication stolen from Jewel Osco

Coats stolen from car on Mulford Street

A man reported the theft of two coats from his car, parked in the 1000 block of Mulford Street.

The theft, reported on Saturday morning, took place between 9:35 p.m. Friday night and 6 a.m. Saturday morning, Evanston police Cmdr. Brian Henry said. Henry said the 45-year-old man, an Evanston resident, told Evanston Police Department he left the door of his black 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor unlocked.

The coats were valued at an estimated $300, and Henry said EPD has no suspects.

Allergy Medication stolen from Jewel Osco

Approximately $400 in allergy medication was stolen from Jewel Osco, 1128 Chicago Ave., on Sunday.

The theft took place at noon, Henry said. Responding officers spoke with a store manager, who said he was alerted to the theft by an employee. The employee said a customer was removing bottles of allergy medication from a shelf and placing them in a suitcase.

Henry said the manager went to confront the suspect, but wasn’t able to make it to the front of the store in time. The suspect fled on foot through the parking lot.

EPD has no suspects in custody at this time.

Email: jacobfulton2023@u.northwestern.edu

Twitter: @jacobnfulton1

Comments