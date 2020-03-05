The Monthly: March Edition

In This Edition of The Monthly: “Divergent” author Veronica Roth (Weinberg ’10) talks life after saving the world.

Further Reads: The assistant city editor writes an obituary for the viral sensation the Romphim. A reporter compiles the best art exhibits to visit in Chicago now that the weather is (somewhat) nice. Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin sits down with The Daily to discuss her new role as a quasi-Chris Harrison in “The Bachelor: Live on Stage.” For the final time, Monthly editor Crystal Wall reviews her new Evanston favorite, Habibi In, and the assistant campus editor wants you to go see “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.”

Read more from the March edition of The Monthly here

