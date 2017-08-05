Blotter: Evanston police looking for two men in connection with armed robbery incident

Evanston police is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in south Evanston on Thursday, according to a news release.

Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Custer Avenue where a 36-year-old man said two men approached him as he exited his garage and asked him if a certain individual lived there, the release said.

When the man said he didn’t know that person, the suspects began removing items from the man’s pockets, taking approximately $2400 in value.

According to the release, the man tried to resist, but was cut on the arm multiple times and on the back of the neck. The suspects fled southbound, the release said, after which the man was treated at St. Francis Hospital.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @sophiemmann

