Former Obama speechwriter Cody Keenan to speak on campus

Cody Keenan speaks on campus in May about his experience working with former President Barack Obama. Keenan is coming to Northwestern on Tuesday.





Cody Keenan (Weinberg ’02), a speechwriter for former President Barack Obama, is returning to campus next week to speak on the Obama legacy.

Keenan is joining Medill Prof. Peter Slevin next Tuesday in Harris Hall for a panel discussion, which is sponsored by Contemporary Thought Speaker Series.

Keenan, who was raised in the Evanston area, came to Northwestern as a pre-med student but ended up majoring in international studies. He began his government career as an intern in the office of then-Sen. Edward M. Kennedy before being accepted to Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.

After his first year at Harvard, a mutual friend connected him to Jon Favreau, Obama’s chief speechwriter, launching Keenan’s work on the Obama campaign in 2007 as an intern. He followed Obama to the White House, becoming deputy director of speechwriting. In 2013, he was promoted to director of speechwriting, a position he stayed in through the end of Obama’s second term.

Weinberg junior Ben Zimmermann, co-chair of CTSS, said he is excited to hear about Keenan’s behind-the-scenes takes on Obama’s presidency.

“Cody was obviously at the center of Obama’s eight years in office and should be able to shed some great light on his administration and his legacy,” Zimmermann said.

Tickets are not required for the event, which will instead be seated on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Email: [email protected]

