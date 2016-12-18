Man discovered dead while partially inside washing machine





A man was found dead while partially inside a washing machine in a south Evanston apartment on Sunday morning, police said.

Police received a call reporting the situation at about 9 a.m., Evanston Police Department spokesman Perry Polinski said. The building, 930 Chicago Ave., houses adults with mental and developmental disabilities, but police are currently unsure whether the man had a disability, Polinski said.

After responding to the call, police found the 53-year-old man deceased with his torso inside the washing machine, Polinski said. The man was transported to the medical examiner’s office and police are investigating the situation.

Polinski said there appeared to be “nothing criminal involved.”

The autopsy concluded the man died from “positional asphyxia” and “entrapment” in a washing machine, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s record. Hypertensive cardiovascular disease was also listed as a secondary cause of death, and the medical examiner categorized the man’s death as an accident.

This story has been updated to include autopsy results.

