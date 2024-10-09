Subscribe
NU Pritzker sees increases in minority and first-generation enrollment

Daily file photo by Taylor Hancock
Hendrickson wrote that the incoming class at Pritzker has “the highest combination of LSAT and GPA in our history.”
Cassie Sun, Assistant Campus Editor
October 9, 2024

Northwestern Pritzker School of Law saw the highest number of first-generation and students of color in its incoming class of students this academic year.

The enrollment of first-generation students increased from 18% to 23% from last year, and the percentage of students of color increased from 52% to 54%, according to an email from Scott Hendrickson, Pritzker’s associate dean of marketing and strategic communications. 

This is the first incoming class in Pritzker since the Supreme Court overturned race-based affirmative action last year, barring universities from explicitly considering race as a factor in the admissions process.

Hendrickson also wrote to The Daily that the incoming class has “the highest combination of LSAT and GPA in our history.” 

The median LSAT distribution remained at 172 since last year, while the median GPA distribution increased from 3.92 to 3.95.

The preliminary data for NU’s undergraduate class of 2028, released Sept. 25, also saw an increase in minority group enrollment.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision to terminate race-conscious admissions, the University implemented a set of new changes to its application last September.

According to the report, the undergraduate class of 2028 saw an increase in the percentage of Black or African American students, reaching 15.4% from 14.2% since last year. The percentage of Hispanic or Latino students also rose to 17.5% from 17.2% last year.

Email: [email protected] 

