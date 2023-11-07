Art theory and practice students show off art in Kresge Hall showcase

With apple cider and donuts in hand, Northwestern community members filed into the bottom floor of Kresge Hall to enjoy an arts showcase by art theory and practice students on Wednesday.

At the open house, black and white self portraits hung on one wall. Across from it was a “humor wall,” filled with cartoons drawn by the students with funny captions. Artwork in varying artistic mediums like photography, sculpture and drawing filled the rest of the space.

The gallery, which can be viewed in Kresge Hall, highlights work from a variety of undergraduate art theory classes.

Weinberg senior Zara Hasnani exhibited a slideshow at the showcase that reflected her Muslim identity through motifs found in Moroccan lanterns and Turkish lamps.

Hasnani said the art theory and practice major is little known to students outside the department, so it’s important to have events like the showcase that are open to the entire NU community. She said having non-art theory majors at these events brings fresh viewpoints to the arts.

“It’s fun to have different perspectives,” Hasnani said.

She added that even if some of the art exhibited wasn’t her cup of tea, it didn’t matter — one could still appreciate the vision and process behind it.

The open house also gave students a glimpse into the inner workings of the art theory department. Posters arranged throughout Kresge described various art theory classes that will be offered during Winter Quarter, such as photography and sculpture.

Art theory and practice Prof. Michael Rakowitz said the department has faculty who represent different avenues of production, from traditional forms of art like painting to performance art and video.

While art theory is a small program, Rakowitz said, he loves the fact that his undergraduate classes are mostly filled with non-majors. Rakowitz said having students from a variety of backgrounds and schools within NU means the discussions in these electives are robust and unpredictable.

“You just see that creativity runs through every different line of profession,” he said.

Weinberg sophomore Elizabeth Crawford said she came to the showcase last year as a freshman, and it convinced her to declare an art theory and practice major.

She said this event is fun for art students because they have the opportunity to see what friends and peers have been producing in their studio classes.

Art theory students at the event also expressed their appreciation for the department, where they said they feel genuine fulfillment from the classes that they take. Weinberg junior Lucie Paul said her experience with art theory was a rewarding one.

“It’s been a blast. I love the people, and you get to know everybody really well because the classes are small, and the professors are great,” she said.

