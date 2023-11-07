Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
46° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Captured: Northwestern turns over the game to Iowa at Wildcats Classic
November 7, 2023
Protesters call for Schakowsky to support ceasefire, end U.S. aid to Israel
November 7, 2023
Theo Ubique ensemble makes the most of Sondheim’s imperfect ‘Assassins’
November 7, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1066 Views
Gallery: New bites to grab in Evanston
Jerry Wu, Reporter • November 6, 2023
2
808 Views
Gallery: Grosse Point Lighthouse offers serene views near campus
Joss Broward, Reporter • November 2, 2023
3
782 Views
Two former NU football players allege a racist environment in football program
Avani Kalra, Editor in Chief • November 3, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Art theory and practice students show off art in Kresge Hall showcase

Viewings+of+cardboard+sculptures+making+different+gestures+and+performing+various+actions
Emily Lichty/The Daily Northwestern
Art theory and practice students’ cardboard sculptures were some of the pieces shown at the art theory and practice open house last week.
Calvin Lemley, Reporter
November 7, 2023

With apple cider and donuts in hand, Northwestern community members filed into the bottom floor of Kresge Hall to enjoy an arts showcase by art theory and practice students on Wednesday.

At the open house, black and white self portraits hung on one wall. Across from it was a “humor wall,” filled with cartoons drawn by the students with funny captions. Artwork in varying artistic mediums like photography, sculpture and drawing filled the rest of the space.

The gallery, which can be viewed in Kresge Hall, highlights work from a variety of undergraduate art theory classes.

Weinberg senior Zara Hasnani exhibited a slideshow at the showcase that reflected her Muslim identity through motifs found in Moroccan lanterns and Turkish lamps.

Hasnani said the art theory and practice major is little known to students outside the department, so it’s important to have events like the showcase that are open to the entire NU community. She said having non-art theory majors at these events brings fresh viewpoints to the arts.

“It’s fun to have different perspectives,” Hasnani said.

She added that even if some of the art exhibited wasn’t her cup of tea, it didn’t matter — one could still appreciate the vision and process behind it.

The open house also gave students a glimpse into the inner workings of the art theory department. Posters arranged throughout Kresge described various art theory classes that will be offered during Winter Quarter, such as photography and sculpture.

Art theory and practice Prof. Michael Rakowitz said the department has faculty who represent different avenues of production, from traditional forms of art like painting to performance art and video.

While art theory is a small program, Rakowitz said, he loves the fact that his undergraduate classes are mostly filled with non-majors. Rakowitz said having students from a variety of backgrounds and schools within NU means the discussions in these electives are robust and unpredictable.

“You just see that creativity runs through every different line of profession,” he said.

Weinberg sophomore Elizabeth Crawford said she came to the showcase last year as a freshman, and it convinced her to declare an art theory and practice major.

She said this event is fun for art students because they have the opportunity to see what friends and peers have been producing in their studio classes.

Art theory students at the event also expressed their appreciation for the department, where they said they feel genuine fulfillment from the classes that they take. Weinberg junior Lucie Paul said her experience with art theory was a rewarding one.

“It’s been a blast. I love the people, and you get to know everybody really well because the classes are small, and the professors are great,” she said.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @callemley

Related Stories:
Block Museum showcases prints specialty in ‘For One and All’ exhibit
Dittmar Student Curators bring ‘risk taking’ perspective to gallery
Exploring art in Evanston and Chicago

More to Discover
More in Visual Arts
Students look for ways to incorporate graphic design into their college experience outside of the classroom.
Students find graphic design ‘fix’ on campus, despite program gap
Weinberg senior Ellie Lyons is one of two student curators for the Dittmar Gallery. She helps organize Dittmar’s community show each year, which features work from community members.
Dittmar student curators bring ‘risk-taking’ perspective to gallery
The photograph featured in Thursday’s talk is part of a virtual “Crying in H Mart” collection from the Block Museum.
Exploring family through art: Block holds talk on photo in ‘Crying in H Mart’ collection
The Block Museum’s exhibit “Rosalie Favell: Indigenous Artists Facing the Camera” is open to the public from Sept. 20 to Dec. 3.
Photographer Rosalie Favell spotlights Indigenous artists in Block Museum exhibit
John Wangendo’s “Through my Eyes” hangs at the Evanston Art Center. Wangendo’s work is featured in an exhibition in the Evanston Art Center’s lobby which runs from Oct. 7 to Nov. 5.
Local artists offer window into life in another part of the world at Evanston Art Center
Mary Farmilant’s “Natura Consonat” hangs in the Evanston Art Center for “Horizons,” open until Nov. 5.
Evanston Art Center exhibit ‘Horizons’ challenges traditional landscape art
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in