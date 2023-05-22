Narishea Parham named director of Joseph E. Hill Early Childhood Center

The Joseph E. Hill Education Center. Parham will begin in her new role July 1.

The Evanston/Skokie District 65 School Board approved Narishea Parham, current assistant principal of Dewey Elementary School, as the next director of the Joseph E. Hill Early Childhood Center at its Monday meeting.

In a District 65 news release, Communications Strategist Hannah Hoffmeister stated that Parham has committed to working in partnership with families, staff and students throughout her more than 20 years in education.

Parham said at Monday’s meeting that she always had a desire to make a positive impact on children during her career.

“It is truly an honor to have the trust of the board, (Devon Horton) and his cabinet to work alongside our families to mold, shape and build a love of curiosity, wonder and critical thinking in our youngest students within the district,” Parham said during Monday’s meeting.

Parham has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in education administration from Governors State University. She also holds endorsements in early childhood special education and as a learning behavior specialist.

Parham has spent time as a dean, academic adviser and middle school teacher of subjects including social studies, speech communication, and English-language arts and reading.

Parham will begin in her new role July 1, replacing current Director Sharon Sprague, who is retiring this year.

“Receiving this promotion allows me to continue to live out my dream of making a difference in a child’s life, as well as the Evanston community,” Parham said.

