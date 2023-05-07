Evanston Made features local artists in first Maker’s Market of 2023

Local artists came to the Maker’s Market to showcase their various works.

Local artists and shoppers gathered on the fifth floor 1800 Maple Ave.’s parking garage Sunday for the fifth annual season of the Maker’s Market.

The garage was lined with tables covered with vibrant paintings, handmade jewelry and intricate three-dimensional works. Customers gathered around the front table to learn various art techniques and to scope out a prize that would later be given to the winner of a raffle.

The event, hosted by Evanston Made, gives shoppers the chance to shop handmade goods from local artists and allows newer artists the opportunity to sell in a low pressure setting, according to Liz Cramer, co-director of Evanston Made.

“We really wanted something where our members had the opportunity to bring their work to a market with a relatively low barrier,” said Cramer. “We had members who wanted to know how to build their brand and this was a great way for them to talk to the public and get great feedback.”

Evanston Made is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping Evanston artists develop their brands. The Maker’s Market is one of many programs Evanston Made has established to benefit their members.

Outside of shopping, the market also offered chances for attendees to try making artwork of their own and a group of sketchers who drew people as they shopped.

Local artist Northwestern Communication graduate student Samantha Kurit makes a variety of art, but her specialty is custom portraits of animals. She moved to Evanston recently to study at Northwestern. She said this was her first time selling at the Maker’s Market, but she is planning on coming back.

“Everything has been good so far,” said Kurit. “The people are super friendly and it’s been really nice.”

From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. the event hosted about 50 artists, Cramer said. But she said she expects that number to rise while the market continues through October.

Elaine Sage focuses on art prints, but also makes collages and paints. Sage is a member of Evanston Made, but has never publicly showcased her work. Despite her nerves, she said fellow artists and shoppers made the experience great.

“It is such a high energy, happy place,” said Sage. “Even if I don’t sell anything, it has still been wonderful.”

For members of Evanston Made, their work does not stop with the market. The organization offers First Saturday Art Events where Evanston residents can find art exhibits and activity pop-ups around the city the first Saturday of every month.

Cramer said the market pulls from a variety of artists with different experience levels. Both vendors and customers enjoy the relaxing atmosphere, she added.

Lily McQuarters and her mom Rebecca Phend are both art lovers and like to come to all the local events that spotlight local artists and business owners.

“We buy a lot of handmade jewelry or things that are upcycled,” said Phend. There’s a lot of local people whose booths we like to stop by.”

Evanston Made is hosting two more Maker’s Markets this season. The next one will be on August 6 and the final one of the season will be on October 8.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— ‘See what smaller vendors have to show’: Evanston indoor farmers market offers mushrooms, vegan soaps

—Best Local Art: Evanston Made

— Evanston Made artists showcase 3D and fiber art in exploratory series