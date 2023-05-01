Blomquist to close May 15 for renovations

Blomquist Recreation Center will close for renovations from May 15 through the end of the academic year, Northwestern Recreation announced in an April 25 news release.

Improvements will include expanding the strength training space by removing temporary locker rooms, refurbishing the flooring in the strength and cardio area, and remodeling other aspects of the overall space, according to the release.

Minor work began on the fitness center Monday and will continue through May 14, while the center will still operate on its regular schedule. Once the renovations are complete, the University anticipates reopening Blomquist in Fall Quarter.

