City Council discusses pedestrian crosswalk improvements

Ald. Devon Reid (8th). Reid said he is in support of creating raised crosswalks in Evanston, one of the crosswalk improvements the city is piloting.

City Council discussed plans to improve the city’s pedestrian crosswalks Monday.

The city currently has 67 crossings, excluding those at controlled intersections — crossings regulated by traffic signals or all-way stop signs — according to a presentation given by Public Works Director Edgar Cano.

Residents frequently request that the city add more crossings, Cano said. However, he said those requests must meet the city’s set of criteria to be approved. The city looks at location, physical condition and traffic at the site.

“We’re trying to do our best in order to fulfill these requests,” Cano said. “But we also want to be realistic with the requests and make sure that we are resolving concerns rather than creating extra concerns.”

To continue improving pedestrian walkability in Evanston, Cano said the city is planning two pilot programs to test new crosswalk designs. One program on Main Street would create a raised crosswalk, and the other program would feature colored asphalt stamped into a brick pattern at the intersection of Oakton Street and Wesley Avenue.

He also shared a list of recommendations with City Council that focus on upgrading safety for crosswalks. The recommendations include the use of curb extensions to increase the crosswalk’s visibility, as well as increases in in-street crosswalk signs and signs with LED lights.

Cano requested additional funding of $300,000 from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds and $20,000 annually from the city’s budget for the maintenance of public works relating to crosswalks.

Ald. Devon Reid (8th) said he frequently receives complaints from his constituents concerning pedestrian safety.

Reid said he looks forward to seeing the city invest in crosswalks. He especially supports the plan to create raised crosswalks, which he has seen in nearby communities. He also shared a photo he took in Mexico of a raised crosswalk at Monday’s council meeting.

“It really does feel nice to have the cars come up to your level rather than stepping down into what feels like a space for cars,” Reid said.

Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) asked Cano how councilmembers should respond to residents’ requests for new crosswalks moving forward, given the new plan in place.

Cano said constituents can forward requests to him, and he will meet with city engineers to evaluate each suggestion. He added the city already has a list of locations for potential crosswalk improvements.

Ald. Thomas Suffredin (6th), who made a referral for a discussion on residents’ concerns regarding crosswalks in December, said he appreciates the staff’s effort to improve a “core municipal responsibility.”

Mayor Daniel Biss echoed Suffredin, commending city staff for their work on the crosswalk improvement project.

“I want to join everyone’s thanks to our team for the diligent work around what is absolutely a really core and fundamental municipal function,” Biss said.

