Harris wins 2nd Ward election

Ald. Krissie Harris (2nd) will continue to serve as Evanston’s 2nd Ward councilmember, winning Tuesday’s election. She received 696 votes, 54.29% of the total, according to the Cook County Clerk’s Office. Her opponents, Darlene Cannon and Patricia Gregory, received 39.86% and 5.85%, respectively.

A fifth-generation Evanston resident, Harris has worked at Oakton College for 25 years. She currently serves as manager of student life and campus inclusion there. Harris is also a trustee of Second Baptist Church and has served on the boards of YWCA Evanston/North Shore and the Dajae Coleman Foundation.

Harris was appointed 2nd Ward Councilmember by Mayor Daniel Biss in September from a pool of 11 total applicants, after former Ald. Peter Braithwaite (2nd) stepped down.

Harris currently serves as chair of the Administrative and Public Works Committee. She also sits on the Human Services and Rules Committees.

Harris’s new term ends May 2025.

This is a developing story. The Daily will update it as more information becomes available.

