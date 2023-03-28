JID and Smino share the love during Chicago leg of ‘Luv is 4Ever’ Tour

IPhone flashlights morphed into a sea of stars rivaling the galaxy painted on Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom’s ceiling during JID’s performance of “Stars,” from his 2022 album “The Forever Story.”

On March 21, emerging rap artist Jordan Ward opened for JID’s mosh-inducing performance. Co-headliner Smino then followed JID for the sold-out Chicago show of the 2023 “Luv is 4Ever” tour.

Performers for the tour — which is named for Smino’s 2022 album “Luv 4 Rent” and JID’s “The Forever Story” — shared the stage with producers, backup vocalists and surprise guest Chance the Rapper.

Songs from “The Forever Story” made up the bulk of JID’s setlist. He welcomed audiences aboard with “2007” and “Raydar” from his latest album before sweeping the stage with orange and purple lights for “Off Da Zoinkys” from his 2018 project “DiCaprio 2.” The lights later shifted to red graphics that called former president Ronald Reagan “racist,” as JID’s keyboardist shredded on a keytar.

The visuals were a reference to both Reagan’s involvement in the War on Drugs and the anti-drug message of “Off Da Zoinkys,” which touched on how drugs negatively affected JID and the rap world.

The audience — engaged throughout the show — turned the entire ballroom into a mosh pit during the final song. “Stick,” a blaring track originally performed by JID and J. Cole, as part of the rap collective Dreamville, sent the crowd into a frenzy of screaming lyrics and slamming bodies.

Though less moshing was involved, Smino’s set took on an equally energetic vibe, and the velvety vocals of backup vocalist Schenay Mosley provided a softer touch to “KLINK” and several other songs throughout the performance.

Smino’s stage presence was comfortable and inviting, seen both in his vocal performance and audience engagement. Both JID and Smino interacted with the crowd periodically by requesting fans raise their hands into heart shapes — mimicking the infinity heart symbol that composed the visuals for their performances.

For one of his most popular songs, “Wild Irish Roses,” Smino requested that fans smoke cannabis as they sang along to the smooth R&B piece with supporting vocals from Mosley. The cherry on top of Smino’s performance was a surprise feature from Chicago’s own Chance the Rapper, who performed the fan favorite “No Problem” from his 2016 album “Coloring Book.” There was no shortage of vivacity in the Aragon Ballroom as the crowd roared and shouted the lyrics to the hit.

Smino’s “Luv 4 Rent” ranked 18th in Rolling Stone’s 25 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2022 and JID’s “The Forever Story” ranked third, with the latter placed above Kendrick Lamar’s “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.” Billboard placed JID’s album at No. 8 for the 20 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2022, and NPR listed both JID’s and Smino’s albums in its article of the same title.

If these albums and sold-out shows are any indication, JID and Smino are rappers to keep an eye on as they continue to rise through the music industry.

