Block 9: Wildcat KingDM

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Dressed in neon shirts, dancers kept up the energy at the penultimate block of the Northwestern University Dance Marathon. They ate dinner, played games and watched NUDM productions committee members dance to the song “Dynamite” by Taio Cruz.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @valerieychu

Related Stories:

— Block 8: Block to the Future

— Block 7: Agents of Purple

— Block 6: I’m NU and You’re Watching NickeloDM