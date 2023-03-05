Block 9: Wildcat KingDM

Valerie Chu, Design Editor

March 5, 2023

Dressed in neon shirts, dancers kept up the energy at the penultimate block of the Northwestern University Dance Marathon. They ate dinner, played games and watched NUDM productions committee members dance to the song “Dynamite” by Taio Cruz.

A person sits on another person’s shoulders, dancing above the crowd.

A person runs in a glow-in-the-dark cape.

A dancer’s hand is raised above the crowd.

A person scoops fruit from a pot.

People in blue shirts, green shirts and red shirts eat.

A person in a red top surfs above a crowd.

People in blue shirts, green shirts and red shirts dance.

People in blue shirts, green shirts and red shirts dance.

A crowd gathers around a person dancing on the floor.

A person raises a fist in front of a crowd.

People in blue shirts, green shirts and orange shirts dance.

