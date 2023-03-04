Block 7: Agents of Purple

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected]

Dancers are almost a full 24 hours into Northwestern University Dance Marathon. Dancers were served a hearty lunch before watching performances from Brown Sugar A Capella and Refresh Dance Crew. From activities like learning a new dance style, petting mini horses and then participating in a relaxing yoga class, the dancers enjoyed an exciting block.



















