(Katie Chen/The Daily Northwestern)

Block 4: Angels and DMons

Katie Chen, Assistant Photo Editor

March 4, 2023

Dancers donned their halos, horns, and wings to kick off Block 4. This section of NUDM featured games like Where The Wind Blows and traditions like sprinting around Norris at the end of the block to welcome the sun.

A person wearing a halo dances. Two people dance on a stage.A person dances. A person towards the sky under multicolored lights. A person dances under purple lights, their arm outstretched. Two people dance facing each other. A group of people stand in a circle. A person reaches their arm out to hit a balloon.Two people hold each other surrounded by balloons.

