Block 4: Angels and DMons

Welcome to The Daily's photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily's photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community.

Dancers donned their halos, horns, and wings to kick off Block 4. This section of NUDM featured games like Where The Wind Blows and traditions like sprinting around Norris at the end of the block to welcome the sun.

