(Katie Chen/The Daily Northwestern)

Block 3: Block-A-Bye Baby

Katie Chen, Assistant Photo Editor

March 4, 2023

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected]

As Block 3 and lockdown began, dancers showed up in their best pajamas, jamming to hits like Justin Bieber’s Baby. Participants enjoyed a snack of cookies, formed a cuddle pile, and played Red Light, Green Light.

A group of people cheer while walking down a hallway. A line of people freeze in place. A group of people lie down on the floor. A person dances with a clipboard. A person holds two beach balls under their arms. A person dances under the lights. A person strums an air guitar.A person with a headless baby doll strapped to their chest looks into the distance.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @katieyachen

Related Stories:

— Block 1: Wildcats Attention

— Block 2: Midnights: Northwestern’s Version

Northwestern University Dance Marathon names Little Heroes League as 2023 primary beneficiary

The Daily Northwestern • Copyright 2023 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in