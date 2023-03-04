Block 3: Block-A-Bye Baby

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected]

As Block 3 and lockdown began, dancers showed up in their best pajamas, jamming to hits like Justin Bieber’s Baby. Participants enjoyed a snack of cookies, formed a cuddle pile, and played Red Light, Green Light.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @katieyachen

