Block 1: Wildcats Attention

Block 1 of Northwestern Dance Marathon featured Northwestern Men’s Basketball players Boo Buie and Chase Audige, a game of tug-of-war, and GoGo squeeZ. Students started dancing at 7 p.m. and will continue throughout the remainder of the weekend.



