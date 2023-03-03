(Elisa Huang/The Daily Northwestern)

Block 1: Wildcats Attention

Elisa Huang, Assistant Photo Editor

March 3, 2023

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected]

Block 1 of Northwestern Dance Marathon featured Northwestern Men’s Basketball players Boo Buie and Chase Audige, a game of tug-of-war, and GoGo squeeZ. Students started dancing at 7 p.m. and will continue throughout the remainder of the weekend.
A person stands in a crowd of kneeling people.A person jumps to hit a beach ball. Multiple people dance in a dimly lit room. A person takes a picture with another person. A person dances on stage in front of a crowd. Two people pull on a piece of rope in front of a stage. A person dances while raising one arm. Two people dance while squatting. A person raises both arms in a dimly lit blue room.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @elisajhuang

Related Stories:
Northwestern University Dance Marathon names Little Heroes League as 2023 primary beneficiary
Northwestern University Dance Marathon raises $580,778 in first in-person marathon since 2019
NUDM ends fundraising minimum and Greek-centric team system

The Daily Northwestern • Copyright 2023 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in