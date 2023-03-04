Block 5: Wake Up and Slay the Day

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected]

Dancers were already 12 hours into the Northwestern University Dance Marathon. A breakfast of bagels refueled participants, then Northwestern University Drumline energized the room with their percussion performance. Between bursts of pop music, teams played a customized game of Wordle and University President Michael Schill visited the tent to thank dancers for their fundraising efforts.



Email:[email protected]

Twitter: @madisonbratley

Related Stories:

— Block 4: Pop, Rock and Tik Tok

— Block 3: Block-A-Bye Baby

— Block 2: Midnights: Northwestern’s Version