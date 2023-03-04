Block 8: Block to the Future

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected]

Dancers were energized by the finale of a tug of war match and performance by the Northwestern football team. Between dancing, participants of the Northwestern University Dance Marathon played with colorful beach balls. All dancers came together to cheer and dance with families from NUDM’s main beneficiary, Little Heroes League.































