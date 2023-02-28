City Council approves financial assistance for small and medium rental providers

Ald. Devon Reid (8th). Reid said the rental provider assistance program has gone through lengthy discussion, and he encouraged other councilmembers to vote for it.

City Council unanimously approved a program Monday to provide financial assistance to small and medium rental providers with Evanston’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The program will grant landlords 75% of rent income lost — up to $15,000 — due to the pandemic. To qualify, applicants must own 35 or fewer units of property. The city estimates the $500,000 program will fund 70 to 80 applicants.

During Monday’s meeting, Ald. Devon Reid (8th) said he’s been working with the Housing and Community Development Committee and the Small/Medium Landlord Task Force to develop the program.

Reid said the program has gone through lengthy discussion, and he encourages other councilmembers to vote for it.

Ald. Bobby Burns (5th), another member of the committee, echoed Reid’s support for the program.

“The way we’ve thought about this program is really an emergency response to people or business types affected by COVID — landlords certainly being one of them,” Burns said. “They needed the support a while ago, (and) I think they still do.”

