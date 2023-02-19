EPD arrests resident for controlled substances, firearm possession

Content warning: This article contains mentions of overdoses.

The Evanston Police Department arrested an Evanston resident who was charged for possession of firearms and of a controlled substance, according to an EPD news release.

On Dec. 23, 2022, EPD conducted a wellness check on Emerson Street. While there, the news release said officers observed “evidence of narcotics activity.” They recovered 28 small bags from a person at the residence but did not make an arrest, according to the release.

Upon testing, EPD said it found the bags contained a cumulative 7.4 grams of fentanyl and tramadol and 2.45 grams of cocaine.

EPD responded to the same location Feb. 9 in response to a call about a gun, taking the person from whom the drugs were initially recovered into custody, the release said. After obtaining a search warrant, the release said detectives found two loaded handguns, ammunition and more controlled substances, which are being tested now.

The person was arrested and is now being charged with several misdemeanors and felonies, including a felony count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a felony count of possession of a controlled substance and three felony weapons charges.

In the past few years, overdose deaths due to opioids — including fentanyl — have increased nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Overdoses increased 72% in Evanston from 2019 to 2021 as well, according to reporting by the Evanston RoundTable.

Under the Illinois Naloxone Standing Order, Evanston residents can request naloxone, a medication designed to reverse opioid overdoses, without a prescription.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @avivabechky