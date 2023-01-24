Captured: Wildcats edge out Wisconsin in rescheduled matchup

Northwestern (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) barely got past Wisconsin (12-6, 4-4 Big Ten) in Monday’s rescheduled conference game, NU’s first game back after a COVID-19 bout. Boo Buie, senior Northwestern guard, scored 20 points in the matchup that left the ‘Cats on top with a score of 66-63.

