Alyce Brown/Daily Senior Staffer (Alyce Brown/Daily Senior Staffer)
Alyce Brown/Daily Senior Staffer

Alyce Brown/Daily Senior Staffer

Captured: Wildcats edge out Wisconsin in rescheduled matchup

Alyce Brown, Assistant Audience Engagement Editor

January 24, 2023

Northwestern (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) barely got past Wisconsin (12-6, 4-4 Big Ten) in Monday’s rescheduled conference game, NU’s first game back after a COVID-19 bout. Boo Buie, senior Northwestern guard, scored 20 points in the matchup that left the ‘Cats on top with a score of 66-63.

