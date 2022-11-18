The Weekend Ahead: Campus and city performances to catch for Week 9

Keep these performances in mind for Week 9.

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances on Northwestern’s campus and in Evanston that you won’t want to miss.

Songwriters Association at Northwestern: Battle of the Bands

Lutkin Hall

Friday 7 p.m.

$3

The Songwriters Association presents its first competitive student band competition.

Evanston SPACE: Danielle Ponder with Wyatt Waddell

Evanston SPACE

Friday 7 p.m.

$18 in advance, $20 at door

Danielle Ponder is an American soul singer and leader within the Black Lives Matter movement.

Lipstick Theatre: Shakespeare’s R&J

Shanley Pavilion

Friday 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Ticket information unavailable at time of publication.

Lipstick, NU’s feminist theater group, will perform a play by Joe Calarco exploring vulnerability and sexuality through the lens of prep school students.

Sit & Spin Productions: Spoiler Alert [

Locy 111

Friday 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

$5

Sit & Spin will present an immersive theatre experience written and directed by Communication junior Stephen Peng.

Performance Hour Project: Am I Allowed a Happy Ending?

Alvina Krause Studio

Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m.

Ticket information unavailable at time of publication.

Communication senior Kara Toll will direct a short devised play about queerness and utopia.

Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts: Student Performance Project Series: Collabaret

Struble Theater

Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Free entry

This night of performance is about inclusivity, featuring first-time artists at NU.

NU Opera Theater and the Contemporary Music Ensemble: In a Grove

Ryan Opera Theater

Saturday 7:30 p.m.

$18 for general public, $8 for students

This presentation of Christopher Cerrone and Stephanie Fleischmann’s “In a Grove” and François Sarhan’s “Hands” combines musical theatrical works in a hypnotic, operatic tale.

Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts: As You Like It

Ethel M. Barber Theater

Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $6 for NU students and go up to $30

Directed by Jessica Fisch, this musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s play promises an immersive, dream-like and fantastical experience.

Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts: Be Mean to Me

Hal and Martha Hyer Wallis Theater

Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

$6 for full-time NU students in advance, $10 for NU and non-NU students at door, $15 general public

This new play by Sofya Levitsky-Weitz tells the story of two best friends over the course of 10 years, addressing themes of friendship, desire and ambition.

Evanston SPACE: Mike Mangione & Band: Blood & Water Tour with Laura Glyda

Evanston SPACE

Doors open Sunday 7 p.m., show begins 8. p.m.

$15-25, depending on seat position

Chicago folk singer Mike Mangione will perform his new, ethereal album at SPACE alongside Laura Glyda.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @ash_goren

Related Stories:

—Wirtz Center hosts musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s ‘As You Like It’

—‘So much feeling’: Sit & Spin Productions’ ‘Stupid F—ing Bird’ explores life, love and art

—Block Museum exhibition ‘Taking Shape: Abstraction from the Arab World’ redefines modernism