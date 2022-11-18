The Weekend Ahead: Campus and city performances to catch for Week 9
November 18, 2022
If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances on Northwestern’s campus and in Evanston that you won’t want to miss.
Songwriters Association at Northwestern: Battle of the Bands
Lutkin Hall
Friday 7 p.m.
$3
The Songwriters Association presents its first competitive student band competition.
Evanston SPACE: Danielle Ponder with Wyatt Waddell
Evanston SPACE
Friday 7 p.m.
$18 in advance, $20 at door
Danielle Ponder is an American soul singer and leader within the Black Lives Matter movement.
Lipstick Theatre: Shakespeare’s R&J
Shanley Pavilion
Friday 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Ticket information unavailable at time of publication.
Lipstick, NU’s feminist theater group, will perform a play by Joe Calarco exploring vulnerability and sexuality through the lens of prep school students.
Sit & Spin Productions: Spoiler Alert [
Locy 111
Friday 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.
$5
Sit & Spin will present an immersive theatre experience written and directed by Communication junior Stephen Peng.
Performance Hour Project: Am I Allowed a Happy Ending?
Alvina Krause Studio
Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m.
Ticket information unavailable at time of publication.
Communication senior Kara Toll will direct a short devised play about queerness and utopia.
Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts: Student Performance Project Series: Collabaret
Struble Theater
Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Free entry
This night of performance is about inclusivity, featuring first-time artists at NU.
NU Opera Theater and the Contemporary Music Ensemble: In a Grove
Ryan Opera Theater
Saturday 7:30 p.m.
$18 for general public, $8 for students
This presentation of Christopher Cerrone and Stephanie Fleischmann’s “In a Grove” and François Sarhan’s “Hands” combines musical theatrical works in a hypnotic, operatic tale.
Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts: As You Like It
Ethel M. Barber Theater
Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.
Tickets start at $6 for NU students and go up to $30
Directed by Jessica Fisch, this musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s play promises an immersive, dream-like and fantastical experience.
Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts: Be Mean to Me
Hal and Martha Hyer Wallis Theater
Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
$6 for full-time NU students in advance, $10 for NU and non-NU students at door, $15 general public
This new play by Sofya Levitsky-Weitz tells the story of two best friends over the course of 10 years, addressing themes of friendship, desire and ambition.
Evanston SPACE: Mike Mangione & Band: Blood & Water Tour with Laura Glyda
Evanston SPACE
Doors open Sunday 7 p.m., show begins 8. p.m.
$15-25, depending on seat position
Chicago folk singer Mike Mangione will perform his new, ethereal album at SPACE alongside Laura Glyda.
