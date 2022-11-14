Captured: Field Hockey wins first two rounds, proceeds to NCAA Final Four

Angeli Mittal, Diane Zhao, Ella Galvin, and Esther Lim
November 14, 2022

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern Field Hockey is headed for the NCAA Final Four after two successful rounds on home turf. The Wildcats defeated Miami (OH) 2-1 after a shootout Friday. In the second round Sunday, Northwestern secured another 2-1 shootout victory against Iowa despite a regular season loss.

A field hockey player in a purple jersey runs while keeping the ball away from a player in a white jersey. A field hockey player in a purple jersey with the number five runs ahead and uses the stick to keep the ball away from a player in a white jersey. A field hockey player in a purple jersey chases alongside a player in a white jersey who has the ball under their stick. A field hockey player in a white jersey tries to keep the ball away from a player in a purple jersey. A field hockey player swings their stick to hit the ball. A field hockey goalie is down on their knees to defend a goal being scored from a ball being hit by a player in a white jersey. An athlete in a black jersey chases after a white ball with a field hockey stick as an athlete in white jersey uses a field hockey stick to reach for the ball. A field hockey player in a black jersey runs and keeps the ball away from players in white jerseys. A group of field hockey players stand inside a goal and lean forward. An athlete in a black jersey holds a field hockey stick forward while tracking a white ball. Two coaches, one holding a whiteboard, kneel in front of a row of athletes in black jerseys and black coats. A crowd of people in warm clothing claps and cheers. An athlete in a black jersey smiles widely with an open mouth. A person standing next to a field hockey player smiles while crying.A circle of smiling athletes in black jerseys and coats hold a baby above them in the center of their circle.

