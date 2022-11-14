Captured: Field Hockey wins first two rounds, proceeds to NCAA Final Four

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern Field Hockey is headed for the NCAA Final Four after two successful rounds on home turf. The Wildcats defeated Miami (OH) 2-1 after a shootout Friday. In the second round Sunday, Northwestern secured another 2-1 shootout victory against Iowa despite a regular season loss.

