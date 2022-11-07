Medill junior Alex Perry named The Daily’s next editor in chief

Alex Perry was named the next editor in chief of The Daily Northwestern, the paper’s publisher announced Monday night.

Perry, a Medill junior, is currently a development and recruitment editor for The Daily. She has previously served as print managing editor, opinion editor and newsroom strategist.

This summer, Perry was a Dow Jones News Fund multiplatform editing intern at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Perry was named an emerging reporter by ProPublica this fall, and she also contributes to Axios Atlanta’s morning newsletter as an associate copy editor.

Perry will assume the position for Winter and Spring Quarter 2023. She will succeed Medill senior Jacob Fulton, who has been editor in chief for Spring and Fall Quarter 2022.

As editor in chief, Perry aims to digitize The Daily through a more robust data visualization desk and increase opportunities for staffers with non-traditional journalistic skills.

Chair of Students Publishing Co. John Byrne praised Perry’s talent and ability to lead.

“The SPC Board was faced with a difficult decision with three such committed and qualified candidates,” Byrne said. “We believe that Alex will be a terrific editor in chief and someone who will welcome and value everyone’s contributions to making The Daily the best college newspaper in the country.”

Perry said her past experiences have shown her how rewarding it is to contribute to The Daily beyond the byline.

“You opened up the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and my name wouldn’t even be in there, but my fingerprints would be on every article,” Perry said. “There’s a lot of people at The Daily who contribute to the newsroom, not just in a material way.”

Perry said her door has and will always be open to new and veteran staffers alike.

Fulton said he is excited to see Perry take on the role as his successor ― especially after her time this fall mentoring and supporting new staffers.

“During her time on staff, Alex has demonstrated a track record of pitching big ideas and executing those plans,” Fulton said. “I’m excited to see how she can keep elevating The Daily’s coverage while continuing her work mentoring staffers and improving our newsroom.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @rjleung7

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @amittal27