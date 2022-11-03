News Quiz: Steppenwolf Theatre Performances, Evanston’s 2023 Proposed Budget, and Mental Performance Consulting for Athletics
November 3, 2022
Results
Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on Prof. Anna Grassellino’s award and Evanston’s 2023 Proposed Budget.
Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on Prof. Anna Grassellino’s award and Evanston’s 2023 Proposed Budget.
#1. A University of California, Berkeley professor from which department spoke about her book “Accounting for Slavery: Masters and Management” at Kellogg on Wednesday?
#2. Which of the following plays did Steppenwolf Theatre present last month?
#3. Mental Performance Consultant Jen Schumacher teaches mental skills to which sports team’s student-athletes and coaches?
#4. Per Evanston’s 2023 proposed budget, how much money is to be allocated toward the Capital Improvement Plan, which will fund civic projects?
#5. Which award did physics and astronomy Prof. Anna Grassellino receive from the Breakthrough Prize Foundation?
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @dugar_jay