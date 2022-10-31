Northwestern to hold office hours for Ryan Field redesign

Starting Tuesday, University representatives will be available to discuss the plans twice a week at Anderson Hall.

Northwestern will hold office hours for community members to share feedback about the redesign of Ryan Field, the University announced Friday.

Starting Tuesday, University representatives will be available to discuss the plans twice a week at Anderson Hall from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesdays and 4-6 p.m. on Thursdays. NU released its plans for the rebuild of Ryan Field in September and has already faced backlash from residents who live near the field.

The project will be funded in large part by a landmark $480 million donation from Pat and Shirley Ryan announced last fall.

NU projected the construction project will create more than 2,900 jobs and generate more than $10 million in direct revenue for the city. However, the University is considering hosting concerts at the stadium, which has led Evanston residents to raise concerns. City Council has yet to approve the redesign plans, which have been discussed at 7th Ward meetings and NU Faculty Senate meetings.

Dave Davis, senior executive director of neighborhood and community relations at NU, said the University intends to engage with neighbors throughout the design and construction process.

“We’re excited to share our vision for the new Ryan Field stadium with the Evanston community, and I hope these office hours provide neighbors with a convenient way to learn more about the project and provide feedback,” Davis said in a news release.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @isabeldfunk

Related Stories:

— Schill intends to continue Good Neighbor Fund, make Ryan Field a ‘win-win’ for Evanston and NU

— University President Schill, NU administrators discuss Ryan Field redesign at Faculty Senate

— Northwestern officials explain specifics of Ryan Field rebuild in 7th Ward meeting