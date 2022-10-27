The Weekend Ahead: Campus and city performances to catch for Week 6

Keep these performances in mind for Week 6.

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances on Northwestern’s campus and in Evanston that you won’t want to miss.

Chicago Strings: Halloween Open House

1642 Orrington Ave.

Friday 12 to 6 p.m., Saturday 12 to 6 p.m.

Chicago Strings is hosting a Halloween-themed open house this weekend with refreshments and live music by surprise guests.

Evanston Space: Mike Doughty

Evanston Space

Saturday 7 p.m.

$28 in advance, $30 at door

Singer-songwriter Mike Doughty will perform at Evanston Space this weekend.

Evanston Space: Railheart and Wild Earp: Halloween Bash

Evanston Space

Sunday 7p.m.

$15-25

This all-ages, western-themed Halloween concert will feature two Chicago-area country-rock bands.

Fall Performance Hour: Pintop

Annie May Swift Hall Krause Studio

Friday 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.

Free entry

Shai Bardin is presenting a devised version of the play “Pintop” by Brenden Dahl.

NU Chamber Orchestra: Joan La Barbara Residency Concert

Pick-Staiger Concert Hall

Saturday 7:30 p.m.

Joan La Barbara is a contemporary music virtuoso visiting the Bienen School of Music for discussions and master classes. This concert, as part of her residency, features themes of fear, death and the supernatural.

Playing with Fire: Playing with Fire Goes Trick-or-Treating

Seabury 250

Sunday 7 p.m.

Free entry

Playing with Fire is a performance group that plays back audience stories using live storytelling and improvised music. This event invites audience members to share a scary experience.

Spectrum Theater Company: Or Lack Thereof / Letters to Ourselves

Shanley Pavilion

Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Ticket information unavailable at the time of publication

Spectrum will present this year’s Firelight Festival of Devised Work. The event includes the devised work of student directors which challenges sociopolitical issues.

