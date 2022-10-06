The Weekend Ahead: Campus and city performances to catch for Week 3

Keep these performances in mind for Week 3

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances on Northwestern’s campus and in Evanston that you won’t want to miss.

NU: Wildcat Warm-Up and Pep Rally

Deering Meadow

Friday 4:30 p.m.

Free entry

Get hyped for Homecoming. Featuring NU Marching Band, the beloved Willie the Wildcat and selected student organizations, this event kicks off Homecoming Weekend. There will also be giveaways, refreshments and even the Homecoming Wildcats crowning.

Evanston Dance Ensemble: Common Ground

Robert Crown Community Center

Saturday 3:30 p.m.

Free entry

This local dance group presents “Common Ground,” a site-specific work that explores connections between nature, architecture and people.

Block Museum of Art: Number Station 2 [Red Record]

Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts Room 101

Saturday 12:30 p.m.

Free entry

Mendi and Keith Obadike present a series of sound and performance installations that use data about historic racism to produce sonic information. It is presented in connection with One Book One Northwestern. Content warning: This performance includes mentions of violence against Black people.

Arts Alliance Garden Party: Into the Woods

Shanley Pavilion

Friday 6:30 and 10:00 p.m., Saturday 2:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Ticket information unavailable at the time of publication

“Into the Woods” is a musical that incorporates themes from classic fairy tales. The show is directed by Communication senior Lucia Miller and Communication junior Lauren Gunn.

