The Weekend Ahead: Campus and city performances to catch for Week 2

Keep these performances in mind for Week 2.

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances on Northwestern’s campus and in Evanston that you won’t want to miss.

Griffin’s Tale Children’s Theatre Repertory Company: Corn

Lutkin Hall

Friday 7 p.m.

Ticket information unavailable at the time of publication

They have the juice. Griffin’s Tale only performs plays written by children. For its first show of the academic year, Griffin’s Tale advertised on Instagram by saying “Ready, Set, Corn!”

TBD: You got gunked … Woah

Shanley Pavilion

Friday 7 and 10 p.m., Saturday 8 p.m.

$5 at the door

This neo-futurist performance group presents a Vertigo Productions special event. Come get gunked, the group said.

Evanston Art Center: Opening Reception for “HIVE Expanded”

Evanston Art Center

Saturday 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Free entry

The upcoming exhibition, “HIVE Expanded,” features art by Susan Beiner that explores ​​associations between realism and abstraction. Come for an opening reception of the art exhibit, open from Oct. 1 through Nov. 6.

Evanston Dance Ensemble: Common Ground

Robert Crown Community Center

Saturday 3:30 p.m.

Free entry

This local dance group presents “Common Ground,” a site-specific work that explores connections between nature, architecture and people.

Jewish Theatre Ensemble: If I Had Not Fallen, Song Cycle 2022

Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts, Room 101

Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m.

Free entry

JTE’s presents this year’s song cycle, “If I Had Not Fallen,” directed by Alexa Goldstein and produced by Talia Hartman-Sigall.

