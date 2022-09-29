The Weekend Ahead: Campus and city performances to catch for Week 2
September 29, 2022
If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances on Northwestern’s campus and in Evanston that you won’t want to miss.
Griffin’s Tale Children’s Theatre Repertory Company: Corn
Lutkin Hall
Friday 7 p.m.
Ticket information unavailable at the time of publication
They have the juice. Griffin’s Tale only performs plays written by children. For its first show of the academic year, Griffin’s Tale advertised on Instagram by saying “Ready, Set, Corn!”
TBD: You got gunked … Woah
Shanley Pavilion
Friday 7 and 10 p.m., Saturday 8 p.m.
$5 at the door
This neo-futurist performance group presents a Vertigo Productions special event. Come get gunked, the group said.
Evanston Art Center: Opening Reception for “HIVE Expanded”
Evanston Art Center
Saturday 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Free entry
The upcoming exhibition, “HIVE Expanded,” features art by Susan Beiner that explores associations between realism and abstraction. Come for an opening reception of the art exhibit, open from Oct. 1 through Nov. 6.
Evanston Dance Ensemble: Common Ground
Robert Crown Community Center
Saturday 3:30 p.m.
Free entry
This local dance group presents “Common Ground,” a site-specific work that explores connections between nature, architecture and people.
Jewish Theatre Ensemble: If I Had Not Fallen, Song Cycle 2022
Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts, Room 101
Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m.
Free entry
JTE’s presents this year’s song cycle, “If I Had Not Fallen,” directed by Alexa Goldstein and produced by Talia Hartman-Sigall.
