Wirtz Center announces 2022-23 season offerings

The Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts announced the shows for its 2022-23 season on July 5.

“This season’s programming offers audiences both reimagined classics and compelling original stories,” said Tanya Palmer, the School of Communication’s assistant dean and executive artistic director.

Here is the list of this season’s performances:

“Me…Jane: The Dreams and Adventures of Young Jane Goodall” from Imagine U

Josephine Louis Theater

Oct. 21-Nov. 6

Suitable for ages 5 and older, this show centers around the childhood of animal activist Dr. Jane Goodall as she discovers the miracles of nature with a toy chimpanzee named Jubilee.

“As You Like It”

Ethel M. Barber Theater

Nov. 11-20

Directed by Jessica Fisch (Communication M.F.A. ’15), this musical adaptation of the Shakespeare classic features the self-discovery of four banished characters as they wander through the Forest of Arden.

“be mean to me”

Hal and Martha Hyer Wallis Theater

Nov. 18-20

Written by Sofya Levitsky-Weitz (Communication M.F.A. ’15), this show examines a decade of a friendship, love and pain between best friends Meril and Jean.

“Blood Wedding”

Josephine Louis Theater

Jan. 27-Feb. 5, 2023

In this translated tragedy directed by Communication third-year M.F.A. in directing candidate Ismael Lara Jr., the reappearance of a former lover and the reemergence of a family blood feud put a wedding day in jeopardy.

“Violet”

Ethel M. Barber Theater

Feb. 17-26, 2023

This play is based on Doris Betts’ short story, “The Ugliest Pilgrim,” and features music from composer Jeanine Tesori.

“The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats” from Imagine U

Hal and Martha Hyer Wallis Theater

Feb. 24-March 5, 2023

Suitable for audiences aged 3 and older, this adaptation of Keats’ Caldecott Medal winner celebrates small moments of childhood joy.

Danceworks 2023

Josephine Louis Theater

March 3-5, 2023

This annual dance showcase will feature new, original works by guest choreographers and faculty.

“Indecent”

Josephine Louis Theater

April 21-23, 2023

“Indecent” is inspired by the true events surrounding a controversial Yiddish play from the 1920s.

The 92nd Annual Waa-Mu Show

Cahn Auditorium

May 5-14, 2023

This oldest Northwestern theatre tradition is the collective work of more than 100 students writing, producing and performing an original show.

“Everybody”

Ethel M. Barber Theater

May 19-28, 2023

This modern rendition of the 15th-century “Everyman” chooses one random cast member each performance to play Everybody as they ponder life and death.

