News Quiz: Dillo Day, city manager and a Buddha head
May 16, 2022
Results
#1. Who is not performing at Dillo Day this year?
#2. What student organization hosted Kresgepalooza this year?
#3. New York Times journalists Alex Burns and Jonathan Martin, who wrote what book, spoke at a Medill event?
#4. Who is the city manager nominee?
#5. Which school’s event became a superspreader last week?
#6. What is the name of the book the directors of The Garage published last week?
#7. Who is Norris University Center’s newest director?
#8. Who is the new dean of libraries?
#9. In what local park does a Buddha head sit in the grass?
#10. What affinity space did Associated Student Government deny a funding tier change last week?
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @WhoIsAlexPerry