The Weekend Ahead: Campus performances to catch for Week 1

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some of the student performances you won’t want to miss.

Tufaan Entertainment: The Storm is Coming — Cahn Auditorium

Saturday 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Student tickets $10, general public $12

The student-run nonprofit will host a dance competition between South Asian Bollywood Fusion dance groups from around the country. Proceeds will go toward Shanti Bhavan Children’s Project, a nonprofit which aims to empower impoverished children in India through education.

The event’s after-party at HVAC Pub in Chicago will feature DJ Nandu. Tickets can be purchased for the after-party here.

MFA in Writing for the Screen + Stage Class of 2021: Short Play Showcase — Abbott Hall, Chicago Campus

Friday – Sunday, various times

Free of charge

Eleven short plays will be performed throughout the weekend. Some plays may contain mature themes. Tickets can be requested through this form. For those unable to make it, a livestream of the April 1 shows will be available by request through the same form.

WAVE Productions: The Baltimore Waltz — Shanley Pavilion

Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m.

Free, seats first come first served

Paula Vogel’s 1992 play features a series of vignettes based on her own experiences with her brother. The two seem to be traversing Europe, but not everything is as it seems.

Lipstick Theatre: Lipstick Burlesque — Louis Room, Norris University Center

Thursday 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 7 and 10 p.m.

Thursday show free, others $5

Lipstick Theatre’s annual burlesque show is back. Proceeds from the 10 p.m. Friday show will be donated to Planned Parenthood. Reserve seats here.

