Block 10: The Grad Finale

Welcome to The Daily's photo blog: Captured.

The tenth and final block of the Northwestern Dance Marathon themed “The Grad Finale,” has come to an end. An hour into the block, at about 11 p.m., dancers were forced to evacuate from the tent to Norris University Center due to the sudden severe thunderstorm warning. After waiting about 50 minutes, dancers were moved into the Norris Center Louis Room, where they finished off the last hour of the event.

