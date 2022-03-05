Block 7: Recharge and Refuel
March 5, 2022
Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].
Northwestern Dance Marathon’s Block 7 featured performances from student groups Morning Dew, Brown Sugar and Northwestern’s Ballroom, Latin, and Swing Dance Team.
Email: [email protected]
Related Stories:
— Block 5: Wake Up and Smell the Roses