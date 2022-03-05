(Tyler Keim/The Daily Northwestern)

Block 7: Recharge and Refuel

Tyler Keim, Reporter

March 5, 2022

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern Dance Marathon’s Block 7 featured performances from student groups Morning Dew, Brown Sugar and Northwestern’s Ballroom, Latin, and Swing Dance Team.

Dance Marathon participants sit on the ground and enjoy a lunch break while student band Morning Dew performs on stage.Two morning Dew Band members wearing basketball jerseys lean against each other when performing. The man on the right is playing the bass while the man on the right is playing the saxophone.Morning Dew band members after performing, There are five men wearing basketball jerseys, and the lead singer is wearing a smiley face t-shirt.A woman wearing a pink sparkly jumpsuit makes an announcement to Dance Marathon participants.The student a cappella group Brown Sugar performs on stage, wearing burgundy shirts and black bottoms.Two singers from Brown Sugar grab their microphones. The man on the right is wearing a burgundy hoodie and the woman on the left is wearing a black sweatshirt.Brown Sugar group members have their picture taken after their performance and are smiling.Dance Marathon participants stand and watch the student performances attentively.A group of Dance Marathon student participants looks at the stage as they try to follow the dance instructions given to them.Northwestern Dance Marathon Participants stand and practice segments of their 30-Hour Dance.

