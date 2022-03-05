Block 6: Lights and Frights

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern Dance Marathon’s Block 6 came to an end today at 1 p.m. Despite going on hour 18, McCormick sophomore Isaac Miller said “the energy is surprisingly good.” Miller is determined to last until the end of the marathon, saying everyone is “here to dance and that’s what we are going to do.”

