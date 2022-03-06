Block 9: Block Time Rush
March 6, 2022
Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].
Northwestern Dance Marathon’s Big Time Rush-themed Block 9 has come to end.
“There’s been some drops (in energy),” said SESP senior Elana Rich, one of the development and alumni relations co-chairs. “But now, it’s all the way up. I’m fired up for the next blocks.”
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @karapeeler
Related Stories:
— Block 7: Recharge and Refuel