The Weekend Ahead, A&E Edition: Campus performances to catch in Week 8
February 25, 2022
If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some of the student performances you can find on campus.
Imagine U: The Ballad of Mu Lan — Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts
Josephine Louis Theater
Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.
$6 to $15
Produced by the children’s theatre section of the Wirtz Center, this retelling of the classic story of Mu Lan unites Chinese tradition and contemporary theatre.
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical — Lovers & Madmen
McCormick Auditorium
Friday 7 and 10 p.m., Saturday 2 and 7 p.m.
Free
This musical, based on the first book in the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, chronicles a newfound demigod’s quest to prevent war between Greek gods.
Mee-Ow You See Me — Arts Alliance
Shanley Pavilion
Friday 10 p.m., Saturday 7 and 10 p.m.
$5
The second sketch comedy show of the quarter from this group, which boasts alums such as Seth Meyers and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
Playing with Fire Goes to the Olympics — Playing with Fire
Seabury Hall 250
Sunday 8:30 p.m.
Free
Tell a story from your life and Playing with Fire will retell it in the form of improv comedy.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @RaynaYu_Song
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @AlexaCrowder