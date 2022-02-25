The Weekend Ahead, A&E Edition: Campus performances to catch in Week 8

Check out the upcoming campus performances in Week 8.

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some of the student performances you can find on campus.

Imagine U: The Ballad of Mu Lan — Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts

Josephine Louis Theater

Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.

$6 to $15

Produced by the children’s theatre section of the Wirtz Center, this retelling of the classic story of Mu Lan unites Chinese tradition and contemporary theatre.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical — Lovers & Madmen

McCormick Auditorium

Friday 7 and 10 p.m., Saturday 2 and 7 p.m.

Free

This musical, based on the first book in the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, chronicles a newfound demigod’s quest to prevent war between Greek gods.

Mee-Ow You See Me — Arts Alliance

Shanley Pavilion

Friday 10 p.m., Saturday 7 and 10 p.m.

$5

The second sketch comedy show of the quarter from this group, which boasts alums such as Seth Meyers and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Playing with Fire Goes to the Olympics — Playing with Fire

Seabury Hall 250

Sunday 8:30 p.m.

Free

Tell a story from your life and Playing with Fire will retell it in the form of improv comedy.

