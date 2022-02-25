The Weekend Ahead, A&E Edition: Campus performances to catch in Week 8

Daily file illustration by Olivia Abeyta

Check out the upcoming campus performances in Week 8.

Rayna Song and Alexa Crowder
February 25, 2022

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some of the student performances you can find on campus.

Imagine U: The Ballad of Mu Lan — Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts
Josephine Louis Theater
Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.
$6 to $15

Produced by the children’s theatre section of the Wirtz Center, this retelling of the classic story of Mu Lan unites Chinese tradition and contemporary theatre.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical — Lovers & Madmen
McCormick Auditorium
Friday 7 and 10 p.m., Saturday 2 and 7 p.m.
Free

This musical, based on the first book in the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, chronicles a newfound demigod’s quest to prevent war between Greek gods.

Mee-Ow You See Me — Arts Alliance
Shanley Pavilion
Friday 10 p.m., Saturday 7 and 10 p.m.
$5

The second sketch comedy show of the quarter from this group, which boasts alums such as Seth Meyers and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Playing with Fire Goes to the Olympics — Playing with Fire
Seabury Hall 250
Sunday 8:30 p.m.
Free

Tell a story from your life and Playing with Fire will retell it in the form of improv comedy.

