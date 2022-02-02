Roycemore School names Christopher English as next head of school

The Roycemore School Board of Trustees announced Monday that Christopher English will be its next head of school, effective July 1.

The board unanimously approved English’s selection after the Head of School Search Committee’s recommendation, according to a news release. The search process engaged the entire Roycemore community. Following applications, finalists visited the school’s campus and met with board members, students, faculty, staff and families.

“Knowing that I have the honor of being named the next Head of School, I cannot wait to fully embrace my role in this incredible community,” English said in the release.

English will replace Adrianne Finley Odell, who began her tenure in July 2017.

Roycemore School is a private Evanston school serving students in prekindergarten through 12th grade. Roycemore is “intentionally small” and views its students as capable of endless potential, according to the release.

English has worked as a teacher, senior administrator and director of an international education program. Most recently, he served as the Head of School for The Independent School, an early childhood through 12th grade private day school in Wichita, Kan.

Prior to this, English held positions at The Barstow School in Kansas City, Mo. and Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah.

He has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in English, and he has completed several continuing education programs including the Independent Schools Association of the Central States and the Kellogg School of Management’s joint Leadership Academy.

Board Chair Kathleen Scheidt said across all groups of constituents, people viewed English as an experienced educator and capable leader.

“Throughout the search process, Chris demonstrated his thoughtful approach to connecting with people, his focus on inclusion and belonging, and his dedication to joining and advancing Roycemore’s community and culture,” Scheidt said in the release.

