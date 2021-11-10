Captured: Wrigley Field prepares for football clash between Northwestern and Purdue

College football returns to Wrigley Field next week for the first time since 2010 when Northwestern takes on Purdue in the “Wildcats Classic.” The historic venue has been transformed from a baseball diamond to a full-length football field. Unlike the last time the Wildcats played at the Friendly Confines, new renovations to the stadium permits both end zones to be used. Similar to the 2010 matchup against Illinois, both team’s benches will be on the same side of the field. The game at Addison and Clark is sure to be a special occasion for NU and its fans.

