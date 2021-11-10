Captured: Wrigley Field prepares for football clash between Northwestern and Purdue

Joshua Hoffman/Daily Senior Staffer

Wrigley Field in its football configuration. Northwestern will host Purdue on Nov. 20.

Joshua Hoffman, Sports Photo Editor
November 10, 2021

College football returns to Wrigley Field next week for the first time since 2010 when Northwestern takes on Purdue in the “Wildcats Classic.” The historic venue has been transformed from a baseball diamond to a full-length football field. Unlike the last time the Wildcats played at the Friendly Confines, new renovations to the stadium permits both end zones to be used. Similar to the 2010 matchup against Illinois, both team’s benches will be on the same side of the field. The game at Addison and Clark is sure to be a special occasion for NU and its fans. 

A bear mascot points toward the camera holding a football, with a wildcat mascot behind wearing purple and holding a white football helmet.
Clark the Cub and Willie the Wildcat pose on Wrigley Field. Northwestern and the Chicago Cubs announced a long-term partnership in 2013. (Joshua Hoffman/Daily Senior Staffer)
An individual holds a paint sprayer, spraying purple paint onto the center of the football field. Another individual holds the cord attached to the sprayer.
A member of the grounds crew sprays purple paint on the field. Both Northwestern and Chicago Cubs staffers have worked on the transformation of Wrigley Field. (Joshua Hoffman/Daily Senior Staffer)
A purple “N” painted on a football field, with a large jumbotron and green scoreboard in the background.
The completed Northwestern logo at midfield. A Northwestern team last took the field here in 2014, when women’s lacrosse hosted USC. (Joshua Hoffman/Daily Senior Staffer)
A bear mascot holding a football and a wildcat mascot with a football helmet look towards the camera, with orange ivy in the backdrop.
Clark the Cub and Willie the Wildcat stand below the Wrigley bleachers. (Joshua Hoffman/Daily Senior Staffer)
A man stands in front of several microphones, looking in the distance.
Chicago Cubs Senior Vice President of Communications Julian Green speaks with the media. Green said that part of the renovation considerations included “looking at how (the Cubs) could adjust the field to host football.” (Joshua Hoffman/Daily Senior Staffer)
A person in a blue Chicago Cubs shirt sprays purple paint onto a football field.
The Northwestern letters in the end zone outlined in purple. Finishing touches to the field will be made between now and Nov. 20. (Joshua Hoffman/Daily Senior Staffer)
A green bench sits across from a wire fence, with a green jumbotron in the background.
The Wrigley Field visitor’s dugout. Instead of using the dugouts, both teams will share a sideline during the game. (Joshua Hoffman/Daily Senior Staffer)
A bear mascot with his arm around a wildcat mascot walks on a football field, both carrying a football.
Clark the Cub and Willie the Wildcat walk on the field after completing a catch. Julian Green, Cubs senior vice president of Communications, remarked that the Cubs are “open to hosting more things” other than baseball at Wrigley Field in the future. (Joshua Hoffman/Daily Senior Staffer)
An individual pushes a purple machine on wheels on the field, with green seating behind.
A grounds crew member pushes a field-painting machine. Fans in the stands will be farther away from the action than usual due to Wrigley Field’s unique football configuration. (Joshua Hoffman/Daily Senior Staffer)
Orange ivy sits in front of a green scoreboard, with purple flags waving on top of the scoreboard.
The fall ivy in front of the Wrigley scoreboard, with Northwestern flags waving above. Flags across the stadium have been swapped from blue and white to purple and white.
(Joshua Hoffman/Daily Senior Staffer)
A football field with a purple “N” painted in the middle and a yellow goal post at the end, with two tiers of green seating in the background.
A view of Wrigley Field’s west end zone. Both end zones will be used this year, unlike in the 2010 game between Northwestern and Illinois. (Joshua Hoffman/Daily Senior Staffer)
A wildcat and bear mascot lean back in green seats with their legs on a railing.
Clark the Cub and Willie the Wildcat relax in the Wrigley Field seats. Students can purchase a ticket for $35 through a link sent to their emails and the general public can purchase through the Chicago Cubs website. (Joshua Hoffman/Daily Senior Staffer)

 

