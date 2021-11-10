Captured: Wrigley Field prepares for football clash between Northwestern and Purdue

Joshua Hoffman, Sports Photo Editor November 10, 2021
College football returns to Wrigley Field next week for the first time since 2010 when Northwestern takes on Purdue in the “Wildcats Classic.” The historic venue has been transformed from a baseball diamond to a full-length football field. Unlike the last time the Wildcats played at the Friendly Confines, new renovations to the stadium permits both end zones to be used. Similar to the 2010 matchup against Illinois, both team’s benches will be on the same side of the field. The game at Addison and Clark is sure to be a special occasion for NU and its fans.
Clark the Cub and Willie the Wildcat pose on Wrigley Field. Northwestern and the Chicago Cubs announced a long-term partnership in 2013. (Joshua Hoffman/Daily Senior Staffer)
A member of the grounds crew sprays purple paint on the field. Both Northwestern and Chicago Cubs staffers have worked on the transformation of Wrigley Field. (Joshua Hoffman/Daily Senior Staffer)
The completed Northwestern logo at midfield. A Northwestern team last took the field here in 2014, when women’s lacrosse hosted USC. (Joshua Hoffman/Daily Senior Staffer)
Clark the Cub and Willie the Wildcat stand below the Wrigley bleachers. (Joshua Hoffman/Daily Senior Staffer)
Chicago Cubs Senior Vice President of Communications Julian Green speaks with the media. Green said that part of the renovation considerations included “looking at how (the Cubs) could adjust the field to host football.” (Joshua Hoffman/Daily Senior Staffer)
The Northwestern letters in the end zone outlined in purple. Finishing touches to the field will be made between now and Nov. 20. (Joshua Hoffman/Daily Senior Staffer)
The Wrigley Field visitor’s dugout. Instead of using the dugouts, both teams will share a sideline during the game. (Joshua Hoffman/Daily Senior Staffer)
Clark the Cub and Willie the Wildcat walk on the field after completing a catch. Julian Green, Cubs senior vice president of Communications, remarked that the Cubs are “open to hosting more things” other than baseball at Wrigley Field in the future. (Joshua Hoffman/Daily Senior Staffer)
A grounds crew member pushes a field-painting machine. Fans in the stands will be farther away from the action than usual due to Wrigley Field’s unique football configuration. (Joshua Hoffman/Daily Senior Staffer)
The fall ivy in front of the Wrigley scoreboard, with Northwestern flags waving above. Flags across the stadium have been swapped from blue and white to purple and white. (Joshua Hoffman/Daily Senior Staffer)
A view of Wrigley Field’s west end zone. Both end zones will be used this year, unlike in the 2010 game between Northwestern and Illinois. (Joshua Hoffman/Daily Senior Staffer)
Clark the Cub and Willie the Wildcat relax in the Wrigley Field seats. Students can purchase a ticket for $35 through a link sent to their emails and the general public can purchase through the Chicago Cubs website. (Joshua Hoffman/Daily Senior Staffer)
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @joshuadhoffman