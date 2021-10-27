District 65 announces proposed upcoming vaccine clinic with city for children

The Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Education Center, located at 1500 McDaniel Ave. The district announced plans Tuesday to collaborate with the city on a vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11 once the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is approved for use in that age range.

The announcement comes after the Food and Drug Administration announced its endorsement of the lower-dose vaccine for that age range. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will review the FDA’s proposal soon.

District 65 is looking to host the event on district property as soon as the vaccine is approved. According to the release, the site will likely be the Joseph E. Hill Education Center. If capacity is met at the event and demand continues, further events will be scheduled.

The district will share more information once details are finalized.

