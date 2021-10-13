Residents can apply for Cook County emergency rental assistance by Oct. 29. Here’s how:

State and national eviction moratoriums expired Oct. 3, once again leaving residents at risk of eviction if they are unable to pay rent. Renters and landlords who can’t pay rent and utility bills because of the pandemic can apply for up to 18 months of Cook County Emergency Rental Assistance by Oct. 29. Here’s how to apply.

First, check if you’re eligible.

Applicants must meet all four of these qualifications:

Be a renter or landlord in suburban Cook County. Have proof you experienced pandemic-related financial challenges. Need to pay rent, utilities or other housing-related expenses either now or in the future. Have a household income at or below a county threshold. For example, households of one must make up to $52,200 annually to qualify, and households of two must make up to $59,650 annually to qualify. A full list of household income eligibility requirements is available on the rental assistance website .

Next, gather your required documents.

To apply for assistance, you’ll need to verify your identity, and list the people in your household and present your household’s monthly income. You also must submit proof of pandemic-related financial emergency and enter your landlord’s name and email address. If you’re applying for utility assistance, you also should submit your latest utility bill.

Here’s a checklist of documents that renters can submit with their assistance application, available in English, Arabic, Chinese, Polish, Spanish and Tagalog.

Then, fill out the application online by Oct. 29.

Here’s a link to frequently asked renter support questions, available in English, Arabic, Chinese, Polish, Spanish and Tagalog.

The rent assistance application help center is available to take calls in multiple languages, including English and Spanish, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays at 833-221-9821.

Other assistance is available, too.

Residents who don’t qualify for this program or are seeking other forms of assistance can turn to this list of resources in English and Spanish. They can also apply for the Legal Aid for Housing and Debt Program, Rent Help for Chicago and Help for City of Chicago and State of Illinois Residents.

